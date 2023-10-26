THURSDAY, 10/26/2023, 7:11 p.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a fiery three-person crash on Wisconsin Highway 21 in Omro.

First responders were sent to Wisconsin Highway 21 near Sand Pit Road on Thursday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Authorities were advised that one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, first responders and deputies discovered one person dead inside the burning vehicle. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending the notification to the family.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say this remains an active scene, and the cause of the crash is under investigation at this time. No further details were provided.

Authorities responding to serious crash on Wisconsin State Highway 21 in Omro, avoid the area

THURSDAY, 10/25/2023, 3:55 p.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling a serious crash on Wisconsin Highway 21 and Sand Pit Road in Omro.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m., and multiple first responders were on the scene.

Authorities are anticipating Wisconsin State Highway 21 at Sand Pit Road to be closed for several hours, so plan accordingly and avoid the area.

An alternate route includes using County Highway E, which parallels Wisconsin State Highway 21 to the south.

Details are scarce on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this incident as authorities release more information.