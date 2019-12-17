Authorities search for possible victims of Summit Contracting as they investigate possible fraud

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has released information on an active investigation involving Summit Contracting, Inc.

In late June of 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Green Bay Resident Office and Brown County Sheriff’s Office starting an investigation into the contracting company concerning fraud.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently looking to identify potential victims who may have been defrauded by Summit Contracting.

Based on the geographical area that Summit has been operating, potential victims are located throughout Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Michigan.

A report can be made voluntarily through the FBI Milwaukee homepage.