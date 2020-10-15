Authorities search for suspect after man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park

BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have released more details after a person was found dead in Devil’s Lake State Park.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of a distrubance, a possible attempted homicide, on the grottos trail at around 11:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

When the first responders arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man dead on the trail, “obviously from homicidal violence.”

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says they secure the scene and began a joint investigation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab mobile crime scene unit was requested and responded to process the scene. Multiple witnesses were interviewed and a description of a suspect was formed.

The suspect, a man between 5’10” and 6′ tall was seen wearing a dark-colored head covering and a dark-colored face covering. He left the scene walking west on the grottos trail toward the south shore parking lot at Devil’s Lake.

Authorities say that suspect remains at large.

Devil’s Lake State Park has since reopened to visitors.

Now, investigators ask that if you were on the south side of Devil’s Lake State Park near the south shore parking area, grottos trail, or railroad tracks between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday and either witnessed the incident or observed something suspicious that you believe is related to this incident to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285) and provide that information.

Investigators also ask that anyone who may have been in the area taking photos contact Crime Stoppers. Those photos may have inadvertently captured a photo of a suspect matching that description.

An autopsy is tenatively scheduled for Thursday.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active, ongoing investigation.

