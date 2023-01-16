MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 35-year-old man.

Deputies are looking for Theodore W. Egge, who is 5’11” and weighs around 190 pounds with blue eyes and no hair.

“He is not in any trouble,” said officials on the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “We are looking to check the welfare of Theodore.”

Egge was possibly operating a 2007 blue Jeep Liberty with a WI license plate APB9282 on Benson Lake Road near Northway Drive on Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 2:00 p.m.

Deputies say that anyone property in this area is asked to check their surveillance and trail cameras for any sign of Egge.

If anybody has any information on the welfare or whereabouts of Theodore Egge, you are encouraged to contact the Marinette County Dispatch Center at (715) 732-7627.