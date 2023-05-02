GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect that allegedly walked into a closed building and stole a hammock.

According to a Facebook post, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, shortly after 11:30 a.m., UWGB’s Shorewood Center for Outdoor Adventure Recreation was entered during closed hours by an individual using a door that was later found to have a defective lock.

Once inside the building, the suspect went into the public and private areas of the building before obscuring two of the visible security cameras. Prior to leaving the building, the suspect allegedly took a hammock.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a male figure wearing a facemask. He is white and of average height and weight. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans, a brown hooded sweatshirt with a black logo across the front horizontally, and a brown baseball hat with a black outline graphic that extends onto the bill from the front panel.

The suspect also allegedly was carrying a black Under Armor brand clenched backpack with a white logo and white text running on the straps. He was wearing distinctive athletic shoes, which appeared to be charcoal in color with white soles and red bottoms.

Officers report the suspect arrived on foot through the parking lot, and investigators believe that he could have been walking on Nicolet Drive prior to the incident.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Police Department.

No additional details were provided.