Authorities searching for Kenosha arson suspects

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement is looking to speak with multiple individuals in connection with ongoing arson investigations of several Kenosha businesses and vehicles that were set ablaze in August.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Milwaukee Field Office, Kenosha Police, the Kenosha Fire Department, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, together with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, are involved in the investigations.

According to a release, officials are looking to speak with at least seven persons of interest “who could advance the arson investigations.” The incidents occurred between Sunday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 25.

Authorities say they are focusing their efforts on identifying the persons responsible for 20 structure and seven vehicle arsons that occurred in Kenosha.

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above male (ID# UNSUB16) in relation to an arson which occurred at B&L Furniture located at 1101 60th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of August 24.

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above female (ID# UNSUB15) in relation to an arson that occurred at TCF Bank located at 1815 63rd Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24 at 11:34 p.m.

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above female (ID# UNSUB6) in relation to an arson that occurred at H&R Block located at 6124 22nd Avenue in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24.

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above female (ID# UNSUB15) in relation to multiple arsons that occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24.

ATF National Response Team and Kenosha Police Department are seeking to identify the above male (ID# UNSUB12) in relation to an arson which occurred at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building at 1212 60th Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of August 24.

“With remarkable speed, the ATF’s National Response Team has already processed the fire scenes and isolated images of individuals who may have important information,” said United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger. “Now we need the public’s help in reviewing these images. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, with the ATF and our state and local partners, will continue working to hold accountable anyone responsible for the arsons that devastated Kenosha.”

“We are asking the community to look at these images and videos and provide information to help solve these arsons,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “Engaging the community is imperative to not only solving these arsons, it will help the community heal and build trust among all Kenosha stakeholders.”

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of these individuals, or if you have additional pictures or videos, contact Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203 or Kenosha CrimeStoppers at (262) 656-7333, or 1-888-ATF-FIRE. Additionally, you may also email information to ATFTips@atf.gov. Provide as much information as you can about the identities and whereabouts of these individuals or upload any videos or photos that may aid in an investigation.

In addition to the persons of interest in the arsons described above, the following arsons are also under investigation. Authorities are also looking for any information regarding the following addresses:

Mangia’s Italian Restaurant, 5717 Sheridan Road

Kenosha Public Library, 711 59 th Place

Place Mattress Shop, 6224 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Affordable Auto, 1118 60 th Street

Street County Credit Union, 925 59 th Street

Street Charlie’s 10 th Hole, 3805 22 nd Avenue

Hole, 3805 22 Avenue Boost Mobile, 2208 Roosevelt Road

Car Source, 5821 Sheridan Road

Something Different, 5716 6 th Avenue

Avenue DeBerge’s Framing & Gallery, 2008 63 rd Street

Street Citgo Gas Station, 3806 30 th Street

Street Treasure’s Within, 1016 60 th Street

Street Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10 th Avenue

Avenue Lend Nation, 6304 22nd Avenue

If you have information about any of these incidents, contact Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5203 or Kenosha CrimeStoppers at (262) 656-7333, or 1-888-ATF-FIRE. Additionally, you may also email information to ATFTips@atf.gov.