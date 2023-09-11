MOLE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Forest County are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen around 10:00 p.m. before she went to bed on Sunday night.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Naylecia Polar, an 11-year-old Native American girl, who is missing from Mole Lake.

On Monday at around 6:55 p.m., deputies received a call from Polar’s mother indicating that she went to wake up Naylecia, and she was not in her room. The last time that Polar’s mother saw Naylecia was the night before when they went to bed. It is believed that she has ties to other areas of Wisconsin.

Polar is 5’00” and weighs around 125 pounds. She is possibly wearing a black sweatshirt with blue jeans, white Nike high tops, and a gray and light green Reebok backpack. Officials added that Polar does have a scar on her left cheek from a dog bite.

Additionally, she has brown eyes and brown-colored long hair.

Anyone with information on Naylecia Polar’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 715-478-3331. No additional details were provided.