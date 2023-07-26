Photo of Tryson Treptow provided by the Ripon Police Department

Updated: July 26, 2023 / 03:36 PM CDT

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County have given an update regarding the missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday night.

According to an update from the Ripon Police Department, officers have located Tryson Treptow and confirmed that he is safe.

“Thank you to the community for the help in this matter,” said officers on the Ripon Police Department’s Facebook page.

No additional details were provided.

Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old from Ripon

Posted: July 26, 2023 / 02:58 PM CDT

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday night.

According to the Ripon Police Department, officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tryson Treptow, who was last seen wearing a “Skillet” shirt, black shorts and riding a black and white BMX-style bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ripon Police Department at 920-748-2888.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are released.