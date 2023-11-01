LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are attempting to locate a 21-year-old woman who is cognitively disabled and has been missing since Tuesday.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are attempting to find Prycilla F. Kitson-Williams, a 21-year-old Native American woman who is missing from a group home in Ledgeview.

Kitson-Williams was last seen on Tuesday, October 31, at around 1:00 p.m. She is described as standing 5’11” and weighing around 300 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a black jacket over the top, black leggings, and black boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kitson-Williams is encouraged to contact Sergeant Matthew Wilson or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 News will update this article if any more information is made available.