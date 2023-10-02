TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin have issued a Green Alert for a 51-year-old veteran who may have taken his parents’ vehicle to travel throughout the state.

Law enforcement is looking for Shane M. Helmbrecht, who was last seen at a group home where he is court-ordered to reside.

Helmbrecht is court-ordered to reside at the group home, located on the 300 block of Hollister Avenue in Tomah, due to a 2016 Eau Claire County 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Case where he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Officials say that while at the group home, Helmbrecht is able to come and go as he pleases. Staff says that he is an avid runner and bicyclist, but he typically advises staff when he is leaving the residence and what he’s doing.

Staff members at the group home had noticed that Helmbrecht “has not been acting like his usual self.” He was last seen on September 29, 2023.

While investigators gathered information on Helmbrecht’s disappearance, officers became aware that his parents’ vehicle, a 2003 green Toyota Avalon with Wisconsin license plate 487-FFN, was missing from their residence in Portage.

Authorities believe that Helmbrecht may have somehow traveled from Tomah to Portage and has the vehicle. The vehicle has not been reported stolen, as his parents do not want additional charges on Helmbrecht.

Shane Helmbrecht is 6’0″ and weighs around 210 pounds. He has blonde hair with blue eyes and could be in the vehicle described above.

If located, use caution when dealing with Helmbrecht due to his mental status, assaultive history, and history of him reportedly not liking law enforcement.

The Green Alert has been sent statewide, as it is unknown where he would travel. His connections are throughout Tomah, Eau Claire, and Portage.

Anyone with information on Helmbrecht’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tomah Police Department at 608-374-7400. No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available on Shane Helmbrecht.