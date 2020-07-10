Authorities searching for suspect in Ashwaubenon, Howard Dairy Queen burglaries

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after reported burglaries in Ashwaubenon and Howard.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says both burglaries took place at Dairy Queen locations – Howard’s Glendale Avenue location around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday and Ashwaubenon’s Ridge Road around 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say they were able to obtain video footage of the suspect from inside the businesses. The footage showed the suspect gain entry to both locations by prying back doors. While inside, the suspect gained access to the safe and removed the cash. The suspect then left the area on foot.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety reports the suspect was last seen wearing all black with distinct markings of red stripes near the bottom of the pants. The suspect was also wearing a facemask, gloves, and a backpack, which was used to carry the tools to and from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Robert Messer at 920-593-4474 or Sgt. Jody Breider at 920-448-4227.

