GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Authorities searching for suspect in Ashwaubenon, Howard Dairy Queen burglaries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after reported burglaries in Ashwaubenon and Howard.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says both burglaries took place at Dairy Queen locations – Howard’s Glendale Avenue location around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday and Ashwaubenon’s Ridge Road around 12:15 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say they were able to obtain video footage of the suspect from inside the businesses. The footage showed the suspect gain entry to both locations by prying back doors. While inside, the suspect gained access to the safe and removed the cash. The suspect then left the area on foot.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety reports the suspect was last seen wearing all black with distinct markings of red stripes near the bottom of the pants. The suspect was also wearing a facemask, gloves, and a backpack, which was used to carry the tools to and from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Robert Messer at 920-593-4474 or Sgt. Jody Breider at 920-448-4227.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"