BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are attempting to identify a man involved in numerous financial crimes.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the suspect allegedly committed these crimes in Brown County and Milwaukee County.

He was wearing a black winter cap, a black “Carhartt” jacket, a black “Champion” sweatshirt, jeans, and black/white “Airwalk Grip” shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Sergeant Marc Shield at 920-448-4404.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available to the public.