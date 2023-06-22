UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are searching for a man with outstanding warrants who posted a suspicious video on a social media app early Thursday morning.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for 31-year-old Devon A. Keller, who was believed to be in the area of Pit Road and Truway Road in the Town of Union when the video was posted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations made the Door County Sheriff’s Office aware of the video, which was posted shortly before 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities conducted extensive ground and air searches in the area but were unable to locate Keller.

There is no official word on what the exact video was or what the context is. However, the Door County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Keller’s whereabouts to contact deputies at (920)-746-2416.

No additional details were provided.