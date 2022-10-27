LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – The whereabouts of an inmate in northwest Wisconsin are unknown after he was released for a medical appointment, which he never showed up to on Thursday.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was released around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment in Ladysmith.

Ramsey is a Huber inmate, which allows him to leave jail for work and/or medical appointments. Jail staff contacted the medical facility, which confirmed that Ramsey did not show up for his scheduled appointment.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap. Authorities say that Ramsey only has one arm, and is unknown who he may be with or where he may be going.

Anyone with information on Ramsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at (715) 532-2200.

No further information was provided, and Local 5 News will update this if any more details are released.