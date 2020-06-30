Authorities searching for vehicle stolen from Door County

LITTLE STURGEON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle, a black 1995 Mazda Miata, was taken from the Little Sturgeon area between June 20 and 23. The license plate is Wisconsin collector plate 211654A.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call Inv. Gilson at 920-746-2555.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5