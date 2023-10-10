SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Shawano County are searching for a missing 49-year-old woman who was last seen on Highway 22.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently investigating a missing persons case for Malinda C. Kleeman, who was last seen near the area of Border’s Hotel and the Shawano Cafe on Highway 22.

Kleeman is not believed to be in possession of a vehicle, and her cell phone is reportedly turned off at this time.

Law enforcement has made contact with friends and family, none of whom have been able to provide information with a lead as to Kleeman’s whereabouts.

The Family did provide deputies with information that she likes to frequent cemeteries, wooded areas, and bodies of water.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kleeman. If you or someone you know has any information that may lead to locating her, you are encouraged to contact deputies at 715-526-3111.

No additional details were provided.