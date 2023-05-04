IRONWOOD, Mich. (WFRV) – Authorities near the Wisconsin/Upper Peninsula border took four individuals into custody after finding methamphetamine and a firearm at a residence.
According to the Ironwood, Michigan Public Safety Department, in March of 2023, the Gogebic-Iron Area Narcotics Team (GIANT) and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) worked jointly on an investigation which they both had information on an individual who was selling meth in the City of Ironwood.
As the investigation continued, the two teams continued to compile information through surveillance, interviewing individuals, and other means. Eventually, officers worked with a confidential informant, and an undercover police officer was able to purchase meth from one of the individuals.
Officers had uncovered information regarding where the suspects were purchasing the methamphetamine from and information on a trip where two of the individuals were going to pick up more meth.
As a result, members from GIANT initiated a traffic stop on one of the suspects, identified as 53-year-old John A. Wodie, on April 29. K9 Ragnar indicated there was an odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, and after obtaining a search warrant, officers located and seized around 80 grams of meth located inside Wodie’s trunk.
In addition, on May 1, UPSET obtained a search warrant for a residence in the City of Ironwood in which officers seized more meth, a large amount of cash, and a firearm. As a result, three more people were arrested.
The following individuals are being charged in connection to GIANT and UPSET’s seizure of over 100 grams of meth:
- 53-year-old John A. Wodie
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- 31-year-old Chase M. Sizemore
- 3 Counts of Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony
- 3 Counts of Deliver Methamphetamine
- 35-year-old Danielle S. Brannigan
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony
- Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- 56-year-old Thomas O. Grimm
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Felony
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Felony
- Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony
- Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine within 1,000 Feet of a Park
- Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine
No additional details were provided.
Local 5 News will update this if any further information is released.