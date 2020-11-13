FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Former police chief, sheriff candidate sentenced to federal prison for distributing child porn

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Denmark man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 51-year-old Alexander Bebris, a former police chief and sheriff candidate, has been sentenced to 60 months.

According to court records, Facebook notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user had sent images of child pornography through their Facebook messenger system.

The Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce launched an investigation and determined that the images were sent from an IP address in use at Bebris’s residence in Neenah.

Investigators say they were granted a search warrant and examined Bebris’s house, and found the pornography involving children ranging in age from approximately one to 15.

Authorities say Bebris spent his career in law enforcement and in 2018, ran unsuccessfully for the position of Outagamie County Sheriff.

According to records, Bebris will spend six years on supervised release following his release from prison and will be required to register as a sexual offender.

