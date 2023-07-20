(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin gave an update on a woman who was been missing for over three months.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the continued search of 47-year-old Tara Sullivan. Tara’s disappearance was reportedly discovered on April 18, 2023.

Officials say that multiple searches have been done, as well as leads and pieces of evidence that have been examined. All of this has reportedly not led to her location or reason for her disappearance.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office wanted to remind the community to keep an eye out for Tara and to share any tips with investigators. A poster has reportedly been made available for those wanting to continue to help in her search.

The poster can be printed or shared from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults website.

Tara is described as 5’7″ tall, weighing 128 pounds with green eyes. Authorities say that her current hair color and clothing are unknown. She is reportedly known to be without her vehicle, cell phone and purse according to authorities.

We’ve exhausted many of the traditional paths we would take with an investigation of this nature. As we work to advance our investigation, we continue to ask the community for assistance in locating Tara and bringing her home safely. Please keep an eye out for Tara and share any new tips or information with our office. Captain of Investigations Jeff Stefonek

Anyone with information regarding Tara is asked to call 715-261-1200. No additional details were provided.