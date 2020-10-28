UPDATE: Authorities release new information after two arrested, charged in Omro double homicide

WEDNESDAY 10/28/2020 3:03 p.m.

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A husband and another man have been charged in connection with a double homicide reported in Omro last week.

Last Monday, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies responded to a ‘complaint’ in the 2800 block of Elo Road near the Town of Zion around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, authorities found two people dead inside a home. Those victims have been identified as 36-year-old Melissa Matz – previously referred to as Melissa Clark – of Omro and 40-year-old Lavar Wallace of Appleton.

On Friday, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office identified two people they believe have information directly related to the case – one of those people was already in custody on an unrelated matter and a second was being sought.

On Monday, Oct. 26, the Sheriff’s Office said the man being sought, 33-year-old Michael Draine, had been taken into custody.

During a Wednesday press conference, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Matz’s husband, 52-year-old Andrew Clark, made the initial call to authorities on the morning of the incident.

Clark initially told authorities that his house was on fire, someone had broken in, and his wife wasn’t breathing. The Sheriff’s Office says they detected a heavy odor of gasoline or a similar accelerant.

After they found Matz and Wallace dead in the home, authorities say they found towels and rags soaked in gasoline or a similar accelerant surrounding one of the victims. A melted candle located in the same area appeared to be used as a makeshift fuse.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says these factors are characteristic of a failed attempt to start fire to the home.

Clark was taken into custody that day on unrelated matters. During the investigation, Draine was identified as a fourth person present at the scene and later turned himself in to authorities.

During Wednesday’s press conference, the Sheriff’s Office says all four individuals were together on Sunday, Oct. 20 “at various establishments.”

At one point, Clark and Matz got into an argument about money. That argument carried into Monday, Oct. 21, and continued at the Omro home.

The Sheriff’s Office explains that once at the home, Clark shot and killed Matz and Wallace. The failed attempt to conceal the homicides by burning them then occurred, according to authorities.

Clark and Draine then allegedly left the home to create an alibi.

Clark has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse assessments, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempt to mutilate a corpse. Draine has been charged with harboring/aiding a felon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will provide more information following a double homicide in Omro last week.

