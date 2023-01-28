GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings.

Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.

“If you absolutely have to travel in these conditions, it is a good idea to leave a little bit early so you can give yourself time to drive slower and be prepared for any traffic incidents that might happen,” said Edwards.

The snowplows are doing what they can to keep roads clear. Green Bay’s Public Works Department is using mostly sand instead of salt to create traction for drivers because as temperatures drop salt is not as effective.

“The problem is the salt that we use for snow and ice management is literally the exact same salt that you put on your food at home,” said Steve Grenier, Director of Green Bay’s Public Works Department.

Grenier says over the next several days, be prepared for the worst.

“The midterm forecast here for the next seven to ten days is indicating that we’re going to have some colder temperatures, so what we get is what we’re going to have to deal with for the next several days,” explained Grenier.

The department says it only uses salt on the city’s primary streets.