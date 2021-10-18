Auto Body Shop business in Green Bay is up due to collisions involving wildlife

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-“We’ve been busy, the deer seem to be running a lot more,” said Shane Meyer of Meyer’s Auto Body in Green Bay. The shop has been in business since the 1970s, and Shane says when the time and seasons change, that can affect the number of claims that come in. “It’s getting colder out at night, which brings the deer out,” said Shane.

Traffic collision claims involving bodywork have seen a slight slow down due to the ongoing supply chain delays nationwide. “It all depends on the severity of the accident. Most animal collision ones are drivable,” said Shane. Employees are working hard to get customers back in their vehicles in a timely manner.

The Town of Grand Chute tells WFRV’s Eric Richards that they have not seen a significant increase in traffic collisions within their town limits, but that number can change when the first snowfall hits. “This year to date is very similar to last year to date,” said Captain David Maas of Grand Chute PD. Maas says statistically, fatality-involved incidents are rare. “We’ve seen one fatality increase from last year. Last year there were no fatalities,” said Maas. The Department did however see the same approximate number of crashes and injuries reported.

Official numbers for the city of Appleton is still being calculated, but Captain Todd Freeman says one of the major keys to avoiding collisions is paying attention. ” Driving is a series of decisions which really requires your ultimate attention. I think one of the things we notice is we become more complacent when we drive,” said Freeman.

It’s also a good rule of thumb to get your vehicle maintenance up to date, including a tire check and rotation ahead of the snow season. Increase your following distance and keep your speeds within the limits can all contribute to a lowered statistic for your local police agency.