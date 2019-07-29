Auto lovers rev their engines for Matthews Tire’s car show

Auto lovers in the Fox Cities had a chance to view some classic cars Sunday.

Matthews Tire’s Appleton East Location hosted their 8th annual classic car show.

The free show included cars made before 1999.

The first 130 vehicles that arrived to the show received a metal dash plaque.

Over 60 awards and prizes were handed out.

Organizers say the nostalgia from seeing the old cars is what brings people into the event.



“I think it’s just the nostalgia of them all and just all the different kinds, colors, the makes, the models, the sounds,” says technician Doug Wheeler. “I think it just brings everybody in, just something cool to look at and watch go down the road.”

There were also food and beverages for sale, plus 1950s and 1960s music supplied by Superior Sound Entertainment.