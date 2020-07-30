Auto parts supplier, Custom Offsets, expanding with construction of new warehouse facility

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A homegrown business is looking to expand right here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Custom Offsets, an aftermarket supplier for auto parts, will be having a groundbreaking ceremony for a their new warehouse facility later this afternoon. The new facility will be about 350,000 square feet and will bare a similar resemblance to the store located off Endeavor Road in Appleton.

Construction of the new facility is expected to employ over 150 new jobs in the local area. To say the company have humble beginnings is an understatement- they started in 2012 in a two-car garage, shipping light bars.

“From pretty much just a few light bars to now we’re going to be breaking ground on a 350-thousand square foot facility- it’s the next step for us as we continue to essentially grow year after year,” says Alex Martinez, Chief Marketing Officer with Custom Offsets.

Since then, they’ve grown to over 150 employees in the Appleton Area- handling brand management for over 8 companies. Those companies focus on aftermarket sales of wheels, tires and suspension for trucks and cars. For the last 8 years, shipping and distribution has been in Batavia, Illinois- with business growing by nearly 60% each year. Management say opening a new warehouse in Wrightstown will help them match that continuous growth.

“To be able to continue our passion and find others that also have a passion for this industry has been huge for us,” says Martinez. “We get to walk in with a big smile on our face and we’re excited to continue to grow this out into another facility here in Wrightstown and, hopefully, have other individuals experience what we get to experience on a daily basis which is a ton of fun. It’s very exciting.”

The ground breaking will be taking place this afternoon at 4:00. Management say they project the first day of business to be in February 2021.