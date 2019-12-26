UPDATE: Over $60K raised for Charlie Knuth, Fox Valley boy battling cancer

THURSDAY 1/2/19 7:20 a.m.

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) — Over $60,000 has been raised by the Northeast Wisconsin’s motor racing community to help the family of Charlie Knuth, a 13-year-old boy battling cancer.

Charlie, who also has a rare skin disease, was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

To help support Charlie, Andy Monday, who races for Monday Motorsports, decided to start a silent auction for a signed car door, prompting more than 100 drivers to put up similar items for auction.

At around Christmas time, the auction had raised over $30,000.

Monday told Local 5’s Erinn Taylor that, in total, the auctions raised $60,671 to help the Knuth family with medical and travel expenses.

DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) — When Charlie Knuth’s mother announced earlier this month that Charlie had been diagnosed with Lymphoma, Northeast Wisconsin’s motor racing community took notice.

Andy Monday, who races for Monday Motorsports, decided to take a door from his race car, autograph it, and place it up for auction on Facebook on Saturday, December 21.

In the post, he also challenged other racing teams to place similar items up for auction and donate 100-percent of proceeds to the Knuth family.

In a phone conversation Thursday morning, Monday told Local 5 he anticipated a few local teams to take part in the fundraiser.

“I thought maybe half a dozen drivers would get involved,” Monday said, “maybe we could raise a couple hundred dollars.”

As it turns out, that was a low estimate.

“It’s really just taken a life of its own,” Monday said.

So far, Monday reports, over 100 racing teams from across the Midwest have placed a car door up for auction.

Their efforts have raised over $30,000 as of Thursday morning.

