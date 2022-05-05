GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including what crimes are up and fighting gun violence in the area.

Davis discussed where the investigation stands for Saturday’s homicide near Western Avenue. The investigation is still ‘very active’, as Davis says there are a lot of leads to follow up on. It is believed that there is no threat to the public.

The department is also trying to combat gun violence in the area. Davis brought up that some officers are getting out to the community and building relationships. One of the goals is to stop the retaliatory cycle of gun violence.

Property crime is on the rise in Green Bay. Davis says that particularly auto crime is up. In fact, it is reportedly up 94% year-to-date. One tip that Davis provided was to not leave a car unattended while it is running. He brought up that there have been a lot of instances of cars being stolen when they had the keys inside.

In addition to auto thefts, thefts and burglaries are also up. Davis mentions that property crime is normally used to fuel addiction. He also said that there was a big decrease in these crimes during the pandemic since people were home more often.

With the weather getting warmer, the department is also concerned about traffic safety. Motorists are reminded to slow down and don’t drink and drive.