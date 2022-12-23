Termination of Employment on an office desk.

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A company that specializes in high-quality molded automotive components has announced the layoff of 52 employees at its southern Wisconsin facility.

According to a letter sent by Toledo Molding & Die LLC to the Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the downsizing will affect 52 employees whose positions will be eliminated on February 17, 2023.

The facility, located at 2401 State Line Road in Beloit, has notified all affected employees, who are all represented by a union, the United Automative, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW).

The letter states that there is a collective bargaining agreement between the company and the UAW and that there are no plant-to-plant bumping rights for the affected employees.

No other details were provided.