Automobile Gallery Holds Craft Beer Invitational

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Beer enthusiasts had the chance to sample some quality craft beers Saturday.

The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay held their Shamrock Craft Beer Invitational.

Participants could sample over 30 different types of beers from 11 Wisconsin craft breweries.

There were over 80 classic cars on display including Bart Starr's Super Bowl I MVP corvette.

"We are very happy with the turnout for our first ever event because we didn't know what to expect," says event coordinator Justin Knitt. "We presold over one hundred tickets and we're selling tickets at the door today, so we've been having a really good day."

Proceeds from the event go to the Automobile Gallery.

