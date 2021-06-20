GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Automobile Gallery hosts 4th annual Cars & Guitars Car Show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cars, guitars and crowds of people filled the 400 block of South Washington St. for the Automobile Gallery’s 4th annual Cars and Guitars car show.

Nearly 400 cars of all makes and models were parked on the street for spectators to take a look at and organizers say they are excited to host the event this year after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Executive Director of the Automobile Gallery, Darrel Burnett had this to say about the event, “I think one thing that COVID did for all of us was give us a true appreciation for a lot of things that we took for granted. So having that veil lifted and being able to stage an event like this is really rewarding for us.”

During the event, they took food donations to Paul’s Pantry and NEW Community Shelter. Johnny Wad performed during the show as well.

Members of the Automobile Gallery say that this car show was their way of honoring the Gallery’s founder William “Red” Lewis, who passed away earlier this year.

