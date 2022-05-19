OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A auto service center in Oshkosh is helping out a local animal shelter during a weekend full of celebrations for a new location in Wisconsin.

According to a release, the city recently saw the opening of a new Jiffy Lube Multicare service center on 1719 West 9th Avenue. Now the franchise wants to give back to the community.

A Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, and is packed with a variety of activities:

One dollar from every oil change will go toward the Oshkosh Area Humane Society throughout the weekend.

The first 25 customers on Friday and Saturday will get a free $25 Shell Gas Card.

Ribbon cutting with the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Local food trucks – Dante’s Inferno on Friday and Mile High Pub on Saturday.

Organizers say there will also be $20 off oil changes during operational hours – Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sundays, the Oshkosh location is closed.

“We always look to immerse ourselves in the communities we are part of, including hiring local talent, sponsoring local teams, and partnering with organizations that are giving back and helping residents,“ said Ben Thompson, Senior VP of Operations for Stonebriar.

If you want to stop by for a bite to eat or a quick oil change, organizers explained appointments are not necessary. More information about the event can be found here.