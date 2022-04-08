(WFRV) – In an attempt to prevent the spread of the avian flu, state officials announced the suspension of Wisconsin poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the suspension of all poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets across the state. This suspension will last through May 31.

The suspensions are an effort to try to stop the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Poultry owners are ‘strongly encouraged’ to keep practicing strict biosecurity.

The DATCP already suspended poultry exhibitions in Jefferson County. Similar restrictions can be found in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and North Carolina.

Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Local farms in northeast Wisconsin are keeping tabs on HPAI. “If the bird is destroyed, there’s going to be no eggs, and you can’t replace them for six months, so it would wipe us out if it would happen on our farm,” said Nancy Kellner, who runs a poultry farm in Denmark.

To report signs of illness among domestic birds call 608-224-4872 or 800-943-0003.