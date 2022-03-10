(WFRV) – A $1.34 increase from a year ago, 79¢ from a month ago, 58¢ from a week ago and 5¢ from yesterday, gas prices in Wisconsin continue to climb as they approach the highest recorded average price ever.

AAA says that the current average gas price in Wisconsin is $4.038 for regular. That is a far cry from the $2.697 average people were paying just 365 days ago. The highest recorded average price in Wisconsin is $4.115. Wednesday’s average price in Wisconsin was $3.991.

Northern Wisconsin has the highest average prices, with Florence County having the highest in the state at $4.289. Green Bay is 0.5¢ away from breaking its all-time highest recorded average.

Green Bay’s highest recorded average price, according to the AAA, is $4.095. The current average is $4.090. Both the Green Bays and the state’s highest recorded average price were back on May 5, 2011.

Below are some of the averages across northeast Wisconsin:

Municipality Current Average Highest Recorded Average Appleton $3.988 $4.087 Fond du Lac $4.027 $4.101 Oshkosh $4.034 $4.087 Sheboygan $4.054 $4.089 Prices are from AAA’s website and are for regular gas

The nation’s average is at $4.318 while Wisconsin’s is at $4.038.

Diesel is also seeing an increase as prices are approaching $5. The current average for diesel is $4.751 with the highest recorded average price for Wisconsin being $4.787.