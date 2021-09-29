Average Wisconsinite would give up 3 years of their life to keep drinking alcohol, says survey

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Drinking beer. (StockSnap / Pixabay)

(ABC4) – How many years of your life are you willing to miss out on to continue drinking alcohol?

Alcohol.org recently surveyed 3,700 Americans asking how many years of life they are willing to miss in order to be able to continue drinking alcohol.

Residents in three states – Idaho, Nevada, and South Carolina – reported the greatest number of years they are willing to miss at five, while Wisconsinites would be willing to miss three years.

Most states – 21, to be exact – reported willingness to give up three years of their life to continue consuming alcohol. Residents in 14 states are willing to give up four years of their life, on average, to continue drinking while residents in 11 states would give up two years.

Those living in just one state, Oklahoma, say they would sacrifice just one year of their life, on average. That is the lowest reported in the Alcohol.org survey.

Here is a table courtesy of Alcohol.org of how many years of life Americans are willing to miss out on to continue drinking alcohol:

StateYears
Alabama3
Alaska4
Arizona4
Arkansas3
California4
Colorado3
Connecticut3
Delaware3
Florida4
Georgia3
Hawaii2
Idaho5
Illinois3
Indiana2
Iowa3
Kansas2
Kentucky4
Louisiana4
Maine3
Maryland3
Massachusetts4
Michigan3
Minnesota4
Mississippi2
Missouri2
Montana2
Nebraska4
Nevada5
New Hampshire2
New Jersey3
New Mexico4
New York3
North Carolina3
North Dakota2
Ohio3
Oklahoma1
Oregon4
Pennsylvania4
Rhode Island4
South Carolina5
South Dakota2
Tennessee3
Texas3
Utah4
Vermont2
Virginia3
Washington3
West Virginia3
Wisconsin3
Wyoming2

In its Life vs. Liquor guide, Alcohol.org includes data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which show excessive alcohol use is responsible for 261 deaths per day, on average, amounting to more than 95,000 deaths in the United States each year. More than 80% of deaths attributed to alcohol are among adults 35-years-old or older.

A third of the respondents to Alcohol.org’s survey say they have ignored frequent studies warning of the health risks of alcohol. Almost half of those surveyed say they think moderate drinking has health benefits. In 2010, the CDC reports alcohol abuse cost the U.S. $249 billion alone.

Alcohol.org, belonging to the American Addiction Centers, offers information about the effects of alcohol, alcoholism, treatments, and additional resources.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Previewing Packers versus Steelers

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Jarrett Bush on approaching season as a player

Locker Room: Breaking down the thrilling win versus San Fran

What's to Eat: Boudin Bakery

Inside Skinny: 'SoCal Packer Backers' bringing Green Bay fans together