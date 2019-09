(WFRV) – Kathleen Zellner, attorney for Steven Avery, says $100,000 is being offered by a “concerned citizen for the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach.”

Zellner tweeted Friday morning that a big announcement would be made Monday, leading many to question what potential development would be made public.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT COMING MONDAY STEVEN AVERY CASE:

STAY TUNED. #TruthWins #MakingAMurderer2 — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 7, 2019

Just before noon, Monday, Zellner tweeted the reward being offered.

Zellner did not identify the citizen offering the reward.