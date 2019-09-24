Avery’s attorney tweets photos of alleged confession from inmate

(WFRV) — Steven Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, has released images of a letter from a Wisconsin institution inmate.

We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated.#MakingAMurderer2 #WorkingOnIt #NotsoFast — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 24, 2019

According to Zellner’s Twitter, her team received a handwritten confession from an individual stating they were involved in the death of Teresa Halbach.

On Tuesday, Zellner posted eight photos of the confession from Joseph Evans Jr., who is currently being held at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel, Wis.

In the letter, Evans claims responsibility for murdering Halbach on Avery’s property in 2005.

Evans also references the $100,000 reward that has been issued for “the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach.”

Let’s see. You be the judge of the credibility of this confession.#MakingaMurderer #TruthWins pic.twitter.com/NOEJtrrmb3 — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 24, 2019

Evans was found guilty by a jury in 2008 for criminal damage to property and first-degree intentional homicide. He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of extended supervision, according to public records.

Public records show Evans and Avery were in the same location between 2013 and 2014.

In another tweet Tuesday afternoon, Zellner expresses the confession is non-credible.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice told Local 5:

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice has received the new information related to the case. DOJ takes all credible reports seriously, but it’s important to note that this new information directly contradicts information previously provided by the same individual.”