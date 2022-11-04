MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks.

Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in backyard flocks.

According to DATCP, the birds have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. 18 counties in Wisconsin have been confirmed with HPAI in domestic birds.

Flock owners are encouraged to continue practicing strong biosecurity measures to protect their birds from the dangerous virus.

This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to birds, and separating new birds from existing flocks for at least 30 days.

Signs of HPAI include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Flock owners who suspect the avian flu are asked to contact the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

No further information was provided.