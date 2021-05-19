Aviation history of World War II to be on display for EAA Oshkosh 2021

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Special flying activities during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will tell the aviation story of World War II.

The afternoon air shows will take place on Friday and Saturday (July 30 & July 31), and will have programs that chronologically tell the aviation history of World War II. The history will range from the U.S. involvement in the Eagle Squadron and American Volunteer Group “Flying Tigers” prior to Pearl Harbor and the Doolittle Raid, to the major battles including D-Day.

“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is already the world’s largest annual gathering of warbird aircraft, so it’s natural that this big commemoration would take place here,” says Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programming.

Some of the aircraft that will be featured are:

P-40 Tomahawk

Supermarine Spitfire

P-38 Lightning

F6F Hellcat

C-47 Skytrain

Hawker Hurricane

P-51 Mustang

F4U Corsair

B-25 Mitchell

B-17 Flying Fortress

B2-29 Superfortress

When these aircraft are not in the air they’ll be on display in the Warbirds area on the north end of the flight line.

Select aircraft will also be featuredd on the showcase Boeing Plaza.