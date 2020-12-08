FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Temporary stop signs placed at Appleton intersection following crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Appleton Police

TUESDAY 12/8/2020 1:07 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they have placed temporary stop signs at an intersection after a crash on Tuesday.

At around 12:20 p.m., Appleton Police asked the community to avoid the area of Calumet Street and Eisenhower Drive for a crash investigation.

As of 1 p.m., police say temporary stop signs have been placed at the intersection.

Due to damage in the area, authorities anticipate that the intersection will be impacted until later this evening.

Original Story: Avoid area of Calumet and Eisenhower, Appleton Police say

TUESDAY 12/8/2020 12:21 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are asking motorists to avoid east side intersection while they investigate a crash.

Police ask that you find an alternative route to avoid the area of Calumet Street and Eisenhower Drive near 441 so authorities can investigate the crash.

No other details are available at this time.

A water main break in Green Bay caused traffic delays earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Officials tell WFRV Local 5 that contractors hit a water main on W. Mason Street at around 9:15 a.m.

Water could be seen erupting from the water main and rushing down surrounding roads and sidewalks.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port girls earn first win against FRCC rival Pulaski

High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener

High School Hoops: Freedom boys take control of NEC, De Pere girls dominate