UPDATE: Temporary stop signs placed at Appleton intersection following crash

TUESDAY 12/8/2020 1:07 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police say they have placed temporary stop signs at an intersection after a crash on Tuesday.

At around 12:20 p.m., Appleton Police asked the community to avoid the area of Calumet Street and Eisenhower Drive for a crash investigation.

As of 1 p.m., police say temporary stop signs have been placed at the intersection.

Due to damage in the area, authorities anticipate that the intersection will be impacted until later this evening.

TUESDAY 12/8/2020 12:21 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police are asking motorists to avoid east side intersection while they investigate a crash.

Police ask that you find an alternative route to avoid the area of Calumet Street and Eisenhower Drive near 441 so authorities can investigate the crash.

No other details are available at this time.

