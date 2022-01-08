GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Avoid ice: Over 20 people rescued from ice on Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Twenty-seven people were rescued from the ice along the Bay of Green Bay on Saturday, confirmed the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, they along with New Franken Fire Department, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the Wisconsin DNR, and the Coast Guard, all worked together to rescue 27 people off of the shore of Point Comfort on the Bay of Green Bay.

Authorities believe barge traffic from Friday may have weakened the ice along the east shore of the Bay.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the ice for all recreational uses as it is not safe.

