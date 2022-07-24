GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay residents are being asked to avoid the area of Shawano Avenue, from Oneida Street to Ridge Road due to a Sunday afternoon traffic incident.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a power pole was struck in the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue resulting in the road closing from Oneida Street to Ridge Road.

Authorities expect the road to be closed for the next 6 hours.

In the meantime, residents traveling are asked to use Mason Street and Dousman Street. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.