A&W collecting donations for DAV on National Root Beer Float Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a summer time treat that is sure to keep you cool and feeling refreshed.

Today is all about recognizing the root beer float and in honor of the dessert, A&W will be serving up free floats all afternoon. From 2 to 8 p.m. today, participating A&Ws will serve free, small root beer floats with no purchase necessary. Although the root beer might be taking center stage, today means a little more than the cool beverage.

A&W will be collecting donations for the Disabled American Veterans organization, a partnership spanning the last three years in the Green Bay area. Together, they hope to raise $2000,000 for the organization.

According to a press release from A&W, the restaurant chain serves more than one million veterans annually. Just last year, A&W raised about $150,000 which provided an estimated $6 million in direct benefits to veterans. Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veterans groups during National Root Beer Float Day.

Be sure to use the hashtag #RootBeerFloatDay on social media to show how you’re celebrating! You can find your nearest A&W online right here.