(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents recently recognized people during its annual awards and recognition program.

Below are some of the award recipients:

Second Mile Awards for outstanding support of Wisconsin county agricultural agents Kevin Shelly, South Central Nutrient Pest Management Specialist & Glenn Nice, UW Pesticide Application Training Program Manager

Friend of the County Agent Awards Tammy Vaasen, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Beef Council Millaine Wells, broadcaster at WFRV



For a complete breakdown of the award recipients click here.