AWOL: Green Co. inmate fails to return to prison after work

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green County jail inmate is missing after failing to return to prison early Saturday morning.

According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Curtis Curry was out on Huber when he didn’t return to the prison from work on Saturday.

Curry was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, a black cap, jeans, red athletic shoes, and an orange and black tie-dye hoodie with butterflies and ‘take flight’ printed on it.

Authorities add that while Curry has an ‘unknown direction of travel’, he does have ties to the Madison and Janesville areas, with a last known address in Janesville.

Deputies confirm Curry is not a danger to the public, but if residents see him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 608-328-9400 or your local law enforcement agency.