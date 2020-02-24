Axe throwing at Two Rivers bar benefits Lakeshore non-profit

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – One Lakeshore non-profit took to throwing axes for a good cause over the weekend.

‘Throw with All Your Heart’ benefited Ascend Services, who provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities to thrive.

The fundraiser was held at Tapped on the Lakeshore.

“When we started out, we were hoping to fill our 10 teams and they filled up really quick,” says Deanna Genske, Executive Director at Ascend Services. “We were like, ‘Wow, that was kind of fun, let’s keep going.’ So that’s when we came out with these other ideas to have people come out and have a great time. It’s overwhelming, it is simply overwhelming.”

Some of the local celebrities that joined in were musicians Joe LaForce, Biff Hansen, and Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig.

