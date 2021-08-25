Axon holds demo for Law Enforcement at Lambeau Field featuring new technology

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Axon demo was held at Lambeau Field for local Law Enforcement agencies to check out the latest in technology. “We have three of these semi-trucks going through different stops,” explains Geoff Matthews of Axon. Matthews says their cross-country tour is to highlight the latest improvements in technology developed for Departments. “This is also an opportunity for smaller agencies to stop by and get a quick overview of the Axon solutions we have,” adds Matthews.

Axon provides body-worn cameras, along with new technology for patrol vehicles, like dash cameras and license plate readers. “Let’s say an officer turns on their lights, that is going to automatically trigger the cameras to start recording,” explains Kayleigh Hrea of Axon. Hrea says when the gun rack is activated, it will also activate the in-vehicle camera system. “It’s all automatic, which is one less thing for the officer to worry about when responding to a situation.”

At the four-hour demonstration, Local 5’s Eric Richards was able to participate in a virtual reality simulation. “We’re gonna take you 30 stories up in an elevator, and when the doors open, there will be a plank over the city,” says Matthew Applebaum of Axon. Applebaum explains the program, which is designed to give the participant the real feel of being high up.

Also included in the demonstration – taser deployment. “Today we are featuring Taser Seven, which is a dual shot taser. It shoots two cartridges at different distances,” says Jerry Habanek of Axon. Habanek explains that Taser Seven is geared towards de-escalation. “You have a close quarter cartridge that’s used between zero and twelve feet and you have kind of a longer range we call a stand-off cartridge,” says Habanek.

The Green Bay and Appleton Police Departments currently have body-worn cameras for sworn personnel developed by Axon. Both Departments are also looking to add virtual reality to their training programs as well. Axon also has products for private citizens as well. For more information on Axon, click here.