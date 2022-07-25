GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Boeing B-29 and B-24 made a stop at Appleton International Airport on Monday to show aviation enthusiasts the ins and outs of the World War II heavy bomber.

The B-29 Superfortress named “FIFI” was popular amongst those visiting the Appleton Flight Center. The airplanes were best known for their missions over Japan which helped bring an end to World War II.

“They come here each year,” said Trevor Janz, Manager at the Appleton Flight Center. “They like Appleton and we’re glad to have them. We’ll have two B-29s and there are only two that are still flying so it’s kind of a historic moment.”









World War II B-29 Bomber at Appleton International Airport on July 25, 2022

FIFI is also being accompanied by other a B-24 Liberator called “DIAMOND LIL”, a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, and a P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter.”

The community is encouraged to come out and take a look at a few pieces of World War II history and even book a ride.

For more information about the World War II aircraft visiting the Appleton International Airport, and to book tours, you can click here.