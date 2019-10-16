B.R.A’S of the Bay

Wednesday is National Bra Day! – no, not the ladies clothing – it actually stands for breast reconstruction awareness campaign .

The aim is to inform women of their breast reconstruction options following a mastectomy or lumpectomy.

Locally, BayCare Clinic is holding an event called Bras of the Bay.

Local businesses and individuals were invited to decorate a bra and display them in their stores or another location.

It’s all to bring awareness for a very important message that breast reconstruction is something that insurance companies are mandated by law to cover, “We want to raise awareness that while breast cancer itself is a devastating disease and it effects so many women we all know someone who’s been effected by it and that these patients aren’t left without hope and we can help them through breast reconstruction and they don’t need to worry that that is something that their insurance will cover,” said Dr. Steven Schmidt, MD, plastic surgeon, BayCare Clinic.

The money goes to the ribbon of hope campaign that helps support breast cancer survivors.

The bras will be on display and raffled off on Thursday, October 17, during a public social event at Badger State Brewing Company, 990 Tony Canadeo Run, Green Bay at 6 p.m.