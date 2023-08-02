GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Babe Ruth League welcomed back the All-Star game for youth baseball.

Local 5 News was at Joannes Park Wednesday night to see the best players from Green Bay Area Baseball who were hand-picked by the coaches.

The summer league consists of 12 to 14 games. The league provides scholarships so no kid is left out because they couldn’t pay for equipment or a uniform.

“Everybody’s playing,” said Troy Ness, League President. “Everybody’s getting a chance. Part of the community and making sure the kids have a good time.”

Other teams represented at the game included the Packers team, Rise Up, and the Black Sheep Veterans team.

The crowd enjoyed a laugh when they had to chase a goose off the field.

And one of the most touching scenes was when a little girl used a feather as a pretend bat as she watched the older kids take a swing.

America’s pastime is alive and well in Green Bay. Now that’s Positively Wisconsin.