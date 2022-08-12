KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from South Carolina driving a vehicle with a Utah license plate was arrested in Indiana after allegedly kidnapping a two-month-old baby in Wisconsin.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, the father of a two-month-old boy allegedly assaulted the child’s mother and took the child. This reportedly happened between the evening of August 9 and the morning of August 10.

There were ‘absolute concerns’ for the child’s welfare, and authorities immediately started looking for the suspect and child. Police worked to find out where the man may be headed and contacted those jurisdictions.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said that there was a statewide ‘BOLO’ for a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. This vehicle was reportedly involved in the battery and abduction in Kenosha.

The driver was considered armed and dangerous. Authorities found the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop.

23-year-old Ramogi Caldwell, of South Carolina, was identified as the driver and 21-year-old Bresha Goode was identified as the passenger. The children inside the vehicle were reportedly unharmed.

Bresha Goode

Ramogi Caldwell

Both were sent to the Boone County Jail for outstanding warrants of Kidnapping, awaiting extradition back to Kenosha.

No additional information was provided.