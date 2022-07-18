GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The baby formula shortage can affect any family, no matter who they are or what they look like, but adoptive families are some of the most impacted by this shortage.

Emilee Walbrun-Lenertz, a Grand Chute mother said, “I tend to run kinda anxious as it is and then you throw adoption into the mix, which is, it’s expensive, it’s stressful. You’re worried about forging new relationships with her biological family which is just super important to us and then on top of this it’s another stressor.”

Most adoptive parents do not have the choice to breastfeed, so they are at the mercy of the formula supply.

Tiana Vanseth, an Adoption Choice case worker said, “So many of our adoptive moms are not breastfeeding and unable to breastfeed so they are, unfortunately, or fortunately, having to use formula.

She said this is an issue for most of her families and parents have to get creative to feed their babies.

“If there is an opportunity for our adoptive families to use breastmilk, either through a donor or some other way we are encouraging that as well, obviously with the recommendation of your pediatrician,” said Vanseth.

Walbrun-Lenertz said this is an added stress to being a first-time parent, “It’s a stressful process to begin with and then adding something else, like wondering how I’m going to feed my daughter on top of that? It’s extremely stressful.”

She said her daughter needs gentle tummy formula and this shortage means she can not always get that.

“We had to switch over a couple of times in a pinch which did not do great things for her belly. And that was kinda intimidating and I was like ‘ok how bad are we messing her up right now?,'” said Walbrun-Lenertz.

She said she is thankful her seven-month-old recently started solids but is still heavily dependent on formula at this stage, so the shortage is a continued cause for concern.